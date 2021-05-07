Missouri WIC income guidelines updated for 2021-2022

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri WIC announces the release of the updated Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) effective April 1, 2021. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) releases annual adjustments to the IEGs used in determining eligibility for WIC. The IEGs are based on 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, adjusted each year to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index. The income guideline chart showing the annual, monthly, twice-monthly, biweekly, and weekly income limits is located on the Missouri WIC website.

WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five. Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit the WIC website or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the closest WIC local agency.

