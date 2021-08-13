Missouri requests federal disaster declaration to receive reimbursements for damage to public infrastructure

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of 21 counties in response to severe storms and flooding that began on June 19 and continued through July 1.

“Due to extremely heavy rains and significant flash flooding in late June, Missouri experienced nearly $7.3 million in damage to roads and bridges alone,” Governor Parson said. “The joint preliminary assessment teams confirmed that a number of counties endured considerable destruction and response costs, exceeding the state threshold to qualify for federal assistance.”

Governor Parson is requesting Public Assistance for 21 Missouri counties. Local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. Those counties are Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray, and Saline.

The joint preliminary damage assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and local officials began on July 8 and estimated a total of $10 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance. Missouri’s per-capita threshold for public assistance is nearly $9.3 million, which is determined by FEMA and based on 2010 census data.

On July 6, Governor Parson announced Missouri’s request for joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in 17 counties. Audrain, Daviess, Grundy, and Ralls counties were later added to the request after more damage was documented locally. Both state and county thresholds must be met in order for a county to be included in the request for Public Assistance.

Related