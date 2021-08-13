Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plans continue for the annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion, and the 2021 edition of the “Alumni News” is now in the mail to hundreds of alums.

Board members of the Association/Foundation Trust for THS have voted to continue with plans on hosting a Friday night hospitality meet and greet, a Saturday Open House, and a Sunday Brunch. In addition, the first-ever Car Show will be held on Saturday along with open tennis and tours of the new Performing Arts Center on Saturday – all at Trenton High School. And many classes will be hosting individual class reunions throughout the weekend of September 3-4-5.

The Association will provide masks and hand sanitizers at the sponsored events, and the respective classes are encouraged to do the same. Mandated mask requirements will not be in place.

Steve Maxey, secretary of the Association, indicated that some classes have seen a decline in attendance due to the pandemic and asked if any classes cancel their events to notify him for sharing on social media and when inquiries are made by class members to the Association.

A full schedule of events will be published in the Republican-Times prior to the Labor Day weekend, and representatives will also appear on KTTN “Open Line” the week of the annual celebration.

Individuals who have not paid dues to the Association and would like a copy of the “Alumni News” may still forward payment of $15.00 to PO Box 185 in Trenton or pay at any of the association-sponsored events during Alumni weekend.

