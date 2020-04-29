Missouri National Guard providing transportation assistance as part of COVID-19 response

The Missouri National Guard is providing transportation of critical equipment throughout the state in coordination with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A wide variety of supplies are being delivered by the Guard to hospitals, testing sites, and other locations when primary transportation options are not available.

“The Missouri National Guard is doing everything we can to help our neighbors in need,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of the 70th Troop Command. “It takes a unified response to overcome this pandemic, and we are doing our part by getting supplies where they are needed the most.”

Critical medical equipment, testing supplies, and personal protective equipment located in SEMA warehouses are among the items sent to those battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members from around the state are activated and are a part of Task Force Bear, which has been organized as part of the Guard’s effort to assist in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

