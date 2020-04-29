Trenton High School senior selected as first recipient of THS Alumni scholarship

A Trenton High School senior has been selected as the first recipient of the THS Alumni Association/Foundation Trust for THS Scholarship.

Lily White plans to attend North Central Missouri College in the fall and major in Elementary Education. She plans to transfer to Missouri Western State University after graduating from NCMC. Her goal is to be a second or third-grade classroom teacher.

During her time at THS, White was involved with the Golden Bulldog Marching and Concert bands for four years, choir for four years, and student council for three years. She was also a summer school cadet teacher and assisted with vacation Bible school.

Alumni Association Secretary Steve Maxey calls it “exciting” to reactivate the Alumni Association Scholarship. He says the association is “humbled” to award the scholarship to White, who he describes as “a very deserving young lady.”

Additional contributions to the Foundation Trust can be mailed to Post Office Box 185 in Trenton by earmarking the tax-free donation for the Alumni Scholarship Fund.

