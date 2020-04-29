A breakdown of CARES Act funding by county

Should Governor Mike Parson approve, direct CARES Act funding will go to each county, as allocated by the state.

Funds allocated for counties in the Green Hills area are $1,058,226 for Caldwell, $971,175 for Daviess, $1,155,602 for Grundy, $979,856 for Harrison, $1,398,454 for Linn, $1,786,431 for Livingston, $424,346 for Mercer, $550,935 for Putnam and $714,361 for Sullivan.

A complete breakdown of the allocation funding is listed in the embedded PDF file below.

Corona virus Relief Fund Allocation



