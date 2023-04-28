Missouri man sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Darwin L. Craig, 34, of Charleston, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Craig appeared for his sentencing hearing Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, Craig made arrangements to sell approximately five ounces of methamphetamine to an individual in Charleston last May. Craig met the individual and provided the methamphetamine in exchange for $1,200 in cash. Unbeknownst to Craig at the time, however, the individual was an undercover agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Craig admitted that he knowingly distributed the methamphetamine. After serving his 12-year sentence, Craig will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by the DEA and the SEMO Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Related