Missouri man sentenced to almost 12 years in federal prison for heroin conspiracy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Charles A. Robinson, of Springfield, also known as “Big C,” 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Robinson pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute at least a kilogram of heroin in Cole, Callaway, and Greene counties from July 1, 2015, to March 27, 2018. Robinson admitted that he transported heroin from St. Louis, Mo., to Springfield. Robinson then distributed the heroin to other members of the conspiracy for distribution.

When law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence on April 13, 2016, he was in possession of 39 grams of heroin.

Robinson is the seventh and final defendant to be sentenced in this case.

This case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randall D. Eggert and Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department.