Trenton Utility Committee presented with revised information on possible water and sewer rate increases

Trenton’s Utility Committee Wednesday evening was presented with revised and additional detail regarding possible increases in water and sewer rates.

Following the Zoom presentation by Toth and Associates, which was hired to do the rate study, members decided they wanted more time to study the information so no action was taken. Highlights of the rate study may be given to the full eight-member, city council when it has its next meeting on Monday night.

At the council meeting one month ago, Toth representative Craig Woycheese discussed a proposed increase of six and one-half percent for water customers and a three percent increase in waste-water rates. Upon meetings since then with Trenton Municipal officials, and a review of 2021 revenues and expenses along with projections to cover inflation, debt payments, and planned capital projects, Woycheese presented more options for the Utility Committee and the city council to consider.

One option on water rates suggests an increase of 9.7% all in one year. Another option suggests a 6-1/2%t rate increase for the first year plus a 7.8% increase in the second year. Regarding sewer or wastewater rates, there’s an option to take a 6% increase for the first year or another option that calls for 3% increases in each of the next three years.

In terms of dollars for a typical residential customer with a 5/8 inch meter, the one-year increase proposal amounts to approximately $7.00 per month.

That’s an average of $3.80 monthly increase for water and a $3.18 increase for sewer. The amounts will vary depending on customer usage. Figures were provided for water customers inside the city limits, those who are outside the city limits, and rural water districts. Calculations also were made for minimum meter charges depending on the size of the meter as well as for the metered rates which begin with the first 1,000 cubic feet used per month.

The increase for the minimum meter charge would go up by $1.60 under option one or $1.00 more in each of two years if option two is selected. Again, water rate figures for one and/or two years are to undergo further review.

Rate classes covered for the wastewater proposal include customers within the city limits, outside the city limits, and industrial. There’s no change in the minimum charge for sewer services, but the metered rate under the first-year option is proposed to increase by 83 cents per 100 cubic feet per month. For the three-year option, the metered rate per 100 cubic feet per month gradually increases by $1.26. The wastewater rate structure also will receive additional review.

While the Toth and Associates rate study, focused on residential, it was noted water and sewer rates also would go up for business / commercial customers at Trenton.

Utility committee member Duane Urich requested the information be studied for another 30 days, meaning it’ll likely be on the agenda for a meeting next month.