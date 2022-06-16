Missouri man sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Ross on Wednesday sentenced a St. Charles County man to seven years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

Adam Lee Jones, 41, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Between May and July of 2020, members of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a total of five undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Jones. In addition, on July 15, 2020, Jones had approximately one ounce of actual methamphetamine when his car was stopped by law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.