Missouri man facing murder charge in toddler’s death gets 46 months on federal gun charge

United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Horatio T. Harris Wednesday to 46 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm during a domestic dispute sparked by the death of a toddler.

In Harris’ plea agreement, he admitted that on Sept. 4, 2020, a crowd of 15 to 20 people gathered outside a boarding house where Harris lived. Harris’ stepdaughter and others in the crowd wanted to confront Harris about the death of her two-year-old son.

When Harris saw the group, he retrieved a .38 caliber Colt Army Special revolver from his room and answered the door with the gun in hand. Harris argued with his stepdaughters, who later fled in fear from Harris.

Harris admitted knowing he was a convicted felon and that he was prohibited from possessing the firearm.

After Harris was indicted, he fled St. Louis and was eventually located by the United States Marshals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Harris pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Harris is facing a pending second-degree murder charge and three counts of child abuse in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the death of the two-year-old and the alleged abuse of that boy and his twin brother.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Bluestone.