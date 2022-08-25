Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month.

The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.

Dozier was indicted on charges of attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

A criminal complaint filed prior to the indictment alleges that the woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1400 North Grand Boulevard when someone approached and demanded her keys at gunpoint. The woman was shot multiple times despite handing over her keys. An off-duty Florissant Police officer working security inside the store heard the gunshots and ran outside, at which time the gunman exited the car and fled. During the investigation, a cell phone that did not belong to the woman was found in her car. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators reviewed the contents of the cell phone, which indicated it belonged to Dozier.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.