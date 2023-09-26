Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance to host meeting in Chillicothe

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Highway 36 promotional video will debut at the Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance Annual Meeting on September 28. The meeting will take place at the Comfort Inn in Chillicothe at 9:30 a.m.

The agenda will also cover organizational updates and plans, collaboration with the Missouri Humanities Council, updates from the Missouri Division of Tourism, insights on regional partnerships, and a session for sharing ideas, posing questions, and getting answers.

Participants are encouraged to bring brochures to share and discuss recent developments in their communities. A limited number of new Highway 36 guides will be on hand.

Preregistration is not required for the Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance Annual Meeting on September 28. Attendance is free.

