Trenton Chamber announces 20th annual Trick or Treat Night

Local News September 26, 2023
Halloween Trick or Treat
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are gearing up to host their annual community Trick or Treat Night on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Rock Barn. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the event promises an evening of fun and festivities with over 35 local businesses and organizations participating. They will be offering “tricks or treats” to the young attendees. Children are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes, while adults are reminded to accompany their young ones throughout the evening.

Attendees are instructed to assemble at the gated area on the east side of the Rock Barn. The entrance to the event will be through the north door located within the courtyard area.

In a spirited competition, each participating group will have their decorated tables judged. The top three tables stand a chance to win monetary prizes.

For those seeking more details or wishing to get involved, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 660-359-4324. Alternatively, inquiries can be sent via email to [email protected].

