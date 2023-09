Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Milan Fall Fiesta, held on September 23, has unveiled its list of winners, celebrating the talents and achievements of its participants.

Pageant Results: Queen: Ximena Ines Garcia Princess: Neyslianie Tallaj Rivera

Contest Winners: Pepper Eating Contest: Damien Cortez Chili Contest: Sheila Lee

Tournament Results: Cornhole Tournament: Ryker and Waylen



