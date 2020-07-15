Missouri expands child support payment options to allow Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal

The Missouri Department of Social Services says parents can now use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Paypal to make monthly child support payments. Just like a child support transaction using a debit card or credit card, the agency says there is a 2.5% fee for each transaction using these payment options.

“We are excited to add these new child support payment methods because they are quick, secure, and contactless mobile payment and digital wallet options parents can use on their iOS or Android device,” says John Ginwright, Deputy Director, Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement. “Many Missouri parents currently use these payment methods in their daily life and will appreciate the ease and convenience this option provides.”

To get started, go to https://mo.smartchildsupport.com.

