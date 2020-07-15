Audio: Governor Parson signs bill letting long-term care patients put video cameras in their rooms

Governor Parson has signed a bill into law that lets long-term care center patients put electronic monitoring devices in their rooms.

St. Louis Representative Jim Murphy says his legislation allows devices like video cameras to be placed within patient rooms at Missouri nursing homes, assisted living centers, and mental hospitals. Under the plan, a visible sign must be placed in rooms where monitoring is occurring. Murphy tells Missourinet he thinks the devices will help to address potential abuse and neglect and help families stay in contact with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Parson signed that Bill into law on Monday.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares