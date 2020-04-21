Missouri Department of Natural Resources to offer free pesticide collection event

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide free pesticide collection events for Missouri farmers and households.

One area event will be at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds in Kirksville on June 13th. Another pesticide pickup will be at the University of Missouri Hundley-Whaley Research Center at Albany on August 29th. The collections will be held from 8 o’clock to noon.

Items to be accepted include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Items that will not be accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, and trash. Other items that will not be accepted include pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, and pesticide retailers.

More information on the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program can be online at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website.

