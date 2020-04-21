Webinar on “Digital Skills For Everyday Tasks” to be offered in Trenton

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation Stephanie Williams reports a webinar will be held next week with a topic of “Digital Skills For Everyday Tasks.”

Google National Trainer Bryan Caplan will demonstrate how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. The webinar will be held on the morning of April 28th at 10 o’clock.

Topics to be covered by Caplan include building a budget, creating a meeting agenda, organizing priorities, and boosting productivity while working remotely. Participants will learn how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda.

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation supports the digital skills webinar, which is open to anyone. Those interested in taking part may register online.

Contact Facilitator Stephanie Williams for more information at 816-617-6144.

