The Trenton R-9 School District has postponed the start date of Summer School which was originally scheduled to begin May 27th.

Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels says the announcement of a new start date will come after more information on COVID-19 becomes available.

Trenton R-9 Summer School enrollment forms can be dropped off in the lunch pickup line Monday through Friday.

