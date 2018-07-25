Missouri Department of Natural Resources making funds available to drought stricken communities

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Financial Assistance Center is making emergency funding available for drought-impacted publicly owned community water systems in response to an executive order by Governor Mike Parson putting 47 counties on drought alert.

Public systems serving fewer than 10,000 people and are within the drought alert area designated in the executive order can qualify for a grant and low-interest loans. Those counties include all of the Green Hills counties as well as Adair, Carroll, Chariton, DeKalb, Gentry, Macon, and Worth.

The emergency program provides financial assistance to eligible communities experiencing the loss or potential loss of critical drinking water sources or facilities due to drought. The DNR has a limited amount of funding available for emergency projects.

The department will prioritize projects that address the most urgent short-term threat to safe drinking water supplies and the financial need of the applicant. Funded projects must be a construction project for repair, replacement, or improvement of failed or inadequate infrastructure, construction of a temporary or permanent connection, or construction intended to improve capacity.

Applications are due by the evening of August 9th at 5 o’clock. Call the Department of Natural Resources at 573-751-1192.

