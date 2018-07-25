Cameron man injured in I-35 crash after suffering medical event

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained minor injuries when he suffered a medical event, and the car he drove ran off the road about 10 miles south of Cameron Wednesday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jessen Wade traveled south on Interstate 35 when the car traveled off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, returned to the road, ran off the east side of the road, and came to rest in the median facing east. Wade was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle received minor damage and the patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Lathrop Fire and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the accident scene.

