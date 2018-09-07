Missouri Department of Labor launches new web portal to promote workplace safety & health

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Labor Standards has launched a new tool that will give Missouri businesses faster access to resources that help them develop safer and healthier workplaces while saving money on lost time and workers’ compensation insurance costs.

On Thursday, September 6, at the Governor’s Conference on Economic Development in Kansas City, MO, the Department officially launched the Missouri Safe at Work Program and website. The launch is part of the Department’s overall strategic vision that puts an emphasis on promoting economic development, safety and opportunity for all of Missouri’s businesses and workers.

The new program joins together the DLS’ three main safety programs, the On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program, the Missouri Workers’ Safety Program, and the Missouri Mine and Cave Safety Program, and provides businesses with one portal to access resources for improving workplace safety and health.

A new and valuable tool for employers being shared is workplace injury and fatality statistics provided by the Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC). The new website will feature data on Missouri’s most hazardous industries, including:

The days of the week and times of the year injuries are most likely to occur;

Which counties in Missouri where industries see the bulk of their injuries occur;

The types of injuries most common within a particular industry.

This data will be updated online on a monthly basis, giving employers and workers specific areas of emphasis that need to be covered in their safety plans for their industry.

The new website will also feature helpful materials that can be downloaded, printed and shared directly with Missouri’s workers, including toolbox talks, sample OSHA programs, and a quarterly newsletter called “The Safety Zone”, which provides seasonal advice and updates that are meant to help workers stay safe and healthy.

“Today’s launch of the MO Safe at Work website and campaign underscores the importance of workplace safety and its impact on the state’s economic development,” declared Department Director Anna Hui. “We appreciate Governor Parson and the First Lady supporting the Department’s efforts to promote the economic vitality, safety, and opportunity for all Missouri businesses and workers.”

Businesses looking to improve their safety programs can find the new website at safeatwork.mo.gov or may contact the DLS at 573-751-3403.

This is one of several initiatives that the Department of Labor is developing to improve workplace safety. To see other goals and initiatives, visit strategicchange.mo.gov.