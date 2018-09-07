Four Milan teenagers hurt in Schuyler County crash

Four girls from a Milan family received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday evening in western Schuyler County.

Sixteen-year-old Tahli Salgado-Gray was driving eastbound on Highway 136 when according to the highway patrol, she lost control of the car after the drivers’ side tire blew out. The car struck a bridge before coming to a stop off the highway one mile east of Livonia. The car had moderate damage.

Taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, were the driver plus three passengers 15-year-old Jordyn Salgado-Gray, 13-year-old Mereiza Salgado-Gray, and 12-year-old Violeta Salgado-Gray.

All occupants were using seat belts when the crash occurred.