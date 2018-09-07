Audio: Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill on Judge Kavanaugh Nomination

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s senior senator says she’s seen things in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confidential documents that cause her concern about U-S Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill held a conference call with Missouri reporters Thursday morning.

McCaskill says she’s concerned about the process and a “lack of transparency” involving Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While McCaskill says she’s concerned about a “lack of transparency,” she says she’ll withhold judgment on the Kavanaugh nomination until the end of the hearings.