Audio: Survivors in Branson Duck Boat tragedy are latest to file lawsuit

(Missourinet) – Eight family members who survived July’s Duck Boat incident in Branson have filed a federal lawsuit in Kansas City.

The litigation is led by the same Philadelphia law firm that has brought three lawsuits on behalf of the Coleman family that lost nine relatives in the mishap. The plaintiffs in the latest case are 64-year-old Ronita McKinley, her two daughters, and three minors along with Mckinley’s husband and one of her daughters’ husband who were not on board the sunken vessel.

The new lawsuit is the second announced this week, and the second to be filed after federal prosecutors sought to freeze litigation until a criminal investigation is over. Attorneys in the latest suit say the survivors are “forever scarred” by the horrific experience that includes witnessing the deaths of other passengers. The family is requesting money, but also asks that the defendants “immediately cease the manufacturing and operation of all duck boats in the U.S. and abroad.”

The complaint further demands that all others in the duck boat industry cease operations until duck boats are made unsinkable and their canopies removed. The lawsuit calls the duck boats “death traps.”