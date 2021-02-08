Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports almost 700K vaccinated, 160K with both doses

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 690,072 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state through February 6th. Five hundred twenty-nine thousand seven hundred four persons had received at least one dose. One hundred sixty thousand three hundred sixty-eight persons had received both doses.

Eight point seven percent of the state population had received at least one dose through February 6th, and 2.6% had received both doses. One hundred sixty-two thousand seven hundred seventy-four doses had been administered from January 29th through February 4th.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 630 total vaccine doses had been administered in Grundy County. For other Green Hills counties, 770 total doses had been administered in Harrison, 260 in Mercer, 446 Putnam, 609 Sullivan, 1,439 Linn, 1,400 Livingston, 669 Caldwell, and 691 in Daviess.

County totals for first doses are 545 in Grundy County, 654 in Harrison, 234 in Mercer, 431 Putnam, 576 Sullivan, 1,260 Linn, 1,219 Livingston, 469 Caldwell, and 584 in Daviess. County totals for second doses are 85 in Grundy, 116 in Harrison, 26 Mercer, 15 Putnam, 863 Sullivan, 179 Linn, 187 Livingston, 200 Caldwell, and 107 in Daviess.

It is estimated 5.5% of Grundy County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. Residents in other counties receiving at least one dose is estimated at 7.8% in Harrison, 6.5 in Mercer, 9.2 in Putnam, 9.5 Sullivan, 10.6 Linn, 8 Livingston, 5.2 Caldwell, and 7.1% in Daviess.

There were 446,664 total COVID-19 cases in Missouri as of February 7th. In the last seven days, 6,263 cases had been confirmed. The seven-day average for new cases as of February 5th was 895.

Seven thousand one hundred forty-three deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state. Twenty-two deaths were confirmed in the last seven days. The seven-day average for deaths as of February 6th was two.

The positivity rate for PCR tests was 8% for the seven-day period ending February 5th.

One thousand six hundred thirty-seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported as of February 4th. That included 348 in intensive care and 210 on ventilators. The remaining total hospital bed capacity for inpatient and outpatient was 31%, remaining inpatient bed capacity was 22%, remaining ICU bed capacity was 22%, and remaining ventilator capacity was 69%.

Related