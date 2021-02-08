Big rig crashes into light pole at 9th and Main in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton police report a utility pole at 9th and Main was struck by a tractor-trailer that made too sharp of a turn at the intersection.

Police said the big rig was northbound on Main and attempted to make the turn onto 9th Street and the rear outside tire of the towed unit broke the pole from its foundation and the fixture broke due to the fall.

The pole and fixture were the property of Trenton Municipal Utilities. The rear right side of the trailer sustained damage.

Police said the driver of the Mack truck was 58-year-old Jeffrey Horsch of Lee’s Summitt. He was issued a citation accusing him of making an improper turn resulting in the Friday evening accident.

