MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of February 8, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of February 8 – 14.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – CLOSED ramp from northbound I-29 to southbound I-229 (Exit 56B), Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Routes B and Y – Pothole patching, Feb. 8 – 11

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-March.

