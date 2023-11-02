Missouri Department of Corrections Director, Anne Precythe, announces retirement

The Missouri Department of Corrections Director, Anne Precythe, has announced that her last day with the state of Missouri will be December 5, 2023. She has served as the director of the Missouri DOC since January 2017, after a 30-year career in the North Carolina Division of Community Corrections, where she retired as the director in 2017. Precythe plans to return to North Carolina to enjoy a well-earned retirement with her friends and family.

“Director Precythe has been a tremendous leader, colleague, and advocate in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we sought to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was an integral part of the process. Her leadership resulted in a decrease in DOC staff turnover rates, which have now reversed, and we have seen a renewed sense of pride in public service among our team members. Her leadership has inspired not only the DOC but our entire Cabinet, and her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit will be greatly missed.”

Precythe’s responsibilities included overseeing 19 adult correctional facilities, six community supervision centers, two transition centers, and over 40 probation and parole districts.

Under her leadership, the Missouri Department of Corrections has implemented dozens of major innovations to advance its mission of improving lives for safer communities in Missouri:

Justice Reinvestment programs supporting more comprehensive and effective probation and parole supervision

Reentry programs, reentry centers, and transition centers better prepare Missourians for post-incarceration success

New higher-education partnerships and vocational training programs

A custom workplace-culture model and supervisory support system

An investment of nearly $175 million in staff pay raises

New staff health, safety, wellness, and trauma services

The transformation of staff training and development

Measurable improvements in staff morale, recruitment, and retention

Data-informed decision-making and evidence-based practices

“When I came to Missouri, my goal was to help elevate the Department of Corrections, and I believe my team has accomplished most of what we set out to do,” Precythe said. “It has been an honor to serve as the director of this department. I am proud of my team and confident that I’m leaving the department in good hands.”

While serving as the director of DOC in Missouri, Precythe also served on the National Institute of Corrections Advisory Board, the Correctional Leaders Association Executive Committee, the Council of State Governments Justice Center Advisory Board, and was a member of the inaugural class of the Council on Criminal Justice. She has served as the president of the National Correctional Leaders Association since 2020.

An interim DOC director will be announced in the coming days before Precythe’s departure on December 5.

“Our office will focus on ensuring stability within the DOC as we collaborate to navigate this transition in leadership,” Governor Parson added.

(Photo courtesy State of Missouri)