Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free fishing classes in Marceline and Brookfield

Autumn is a fine time to go fishing with good weather and active fish. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature—Fishing programs at Marceline and Brookfield during September. Instructors will teach in four lessons the basics about how to catch fish, handle tackle, and where to go fishing. Participants go fishing after the instruction.

Lessons 1 and 2 will be taught from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Old Marceline City Reservoir. Lessons 3 and 4 will be taught at the same location from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

MDC will teach lessons 1 and 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brookfield City Lake on Thursday, Sept. 19. Lessons 3 and 4 will be offered at the same location from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

During Discover Nature—Fishing lessons, MDC staff, and volunteers provide hands-on instruction about rods, reels, lures, bait, fish ecology, and how to prepare the fish you catch for cooking. MDC provides all equipment and bait. Families are encouraged to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To register for Discover Nature Fishing classes, visit this section of the MDC website. For more information about MDC outdoor education programs in northwest Missouri, call 816-271-3100

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares