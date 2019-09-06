Deputy resigns from Livingston County Sheriff’s Department

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office accepted the resignation of Deputy Austin Lucky who was in training to be a road patrol deputy.

Lucky notified the sheriff’s office he accepted a position with a municipal agency outside of Livingston County. Cox wishes Lucky “the best in his new position.”

The sheriff’s office is looking through its most recent applicants to fill the position. Each new deputy is normally in training for the first three months of employment. The in-house training covers policies, procedures, requirements, computer systems, area geography, and community members.

The in-house training comes after an employee has received a Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training license.

