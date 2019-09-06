Jamesport Fire and Rescue to hold annual community supper and auction

Jamesport Fire and Rescue will hold its Annual Community Supper and Auction later this month to raise funds for operations of the department.

Volunteer Firefighter Ray Bontrager says pulled pork will be served in the Nowland Building of the Jamesport City Park the evening of September 27th at 5 o’clock. Many local residents usually bring covered dishes of food to share and free-will donations will be accepted for the meal. Items donated from local businesses will be auctioned starting at 7 o’clock.

Anyone wanting to donate items for the auction should contact Bontrager at 334-0256, Stephanie Eckert at 68406524, Mike Eckert at 752-7939 or Davey Davis at 646-8309.

