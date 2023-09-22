Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that early antlerless deer season is only in designated counties

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will have an early firearms antlerless deer season on Oct. 6-8 in designated counties. This new season will allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer before the regular November firearms season in counties where the overall deer population has grown in recent years. The deer harvest by hunters is a key factor in managing the state’s deer population.

MDC reminds hunters that four northwest Missouri counties are not included and are open for hunting during the early antlerless season. Those counties include Andrew, Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway. These same counties will also be closed during the late firearms antlerless portion of deer season, Dec. 2-10.

Hunters are also asked to be aware that each county has a limit to how many firearms antlerless permits may be filled during the firearms deer season (all portions combined), said Capt. Gary Miller, MDC regional protection supervisor. Many counties in northwest Missouri have a limit of four firearms antlerless permits per hunter for all firearms deer hunting season portions combined. DeKalb, Clinton, and Buchanan counties have a limit of two firearms antlerless permits per hunter. Hunters in Andrew, Holt, and Nodaway counties may fill one firearm antlerless permit. Firearms antlerless permits may not be used in Atchison County.

During the early antlerless season Oct. 6-8, hunting methods allowed include longbow, compound bow, recurve bow, crossbow, atlatl, centerfire rifle or shotgun (including .410) with slugs only, centerfire handgun, air-powered gun, and muzzleloader or cap and ball firearm .40 caliber or larger capable of firing only a single projectile.

For more information, call MDC’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100. A complete overview of Missouri’s deer hunting seasons and regulations is available in the 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet. The booklet is available at MDC offices and retail outlets, or online at this link.

