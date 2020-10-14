Missouri Crop Progress report released October 13, 2020

Temperatures last week averaged 65.2 degrees, 7.1 degrees above normal. The only measurable precipitation occurred in the Southeast part of the state. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 11, 2020.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 35 percent short and 54 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 27 percent short and 66 percent adequate.

Corn mature progressed to 94 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 97 percent. Corn harvested for grain was 51 percent complete, compared to the 5-year average of 66 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.

Soybeans turning color was 95 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 92 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves were 77 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 74 percent. Soybean harvest was 22 percent complete, compared to the 5- year average of 24 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 14 percent excellent.

Cotton harvest was 19 percent complete, compared to the 5-year average of 34 percent. The cotton condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 44 percent good, and 1 percent excellent. Rice harvest was 75 percent complete, compared to the 5-year average of 85 percent.

Winter wheat planted progressed to 26 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 24 percent.

Winter wheat emerged was 7 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 10 percent.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares