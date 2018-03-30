Missouri corn and bean planting forecast expected to stay with 1%

Corn growers intend to plant 3.40 million acres in 2018, unchanged from 2017. Soybean planted area is expected to total 5.90 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous year.

Cotton growers intend to plant 345,000 acres in 2018, up 13 percent from 2017 with the rice planting area is expected to total 219,000 acres, up 30 percent from last year. Sorghum planted area is expected to total 90,000 acres, up 200 percent from 2017.

Winter wheat area seeded last fall is estimated at 660,000 acres, up 3 percent from the previous year. Area planted to oats is expected to total 30,000 acres, unchanged from 2017.

Producers intend to harvest 2.90 million acres of all hay in 2018, down 3 percent from last year.

