Trenton VFW Post 919 will serve a meal as a fundraiser for its building project. Ham and beans, cornbread, salad, and dessert will be served at the post building on April 20th from 11 to 1 p.m.

The cost is $10.00 per plate with meals available for dine-in or carry-out. Raffle tickets are for sale for a queen-sized quilt made by the Scrappy Quilters Guild. Tickets can be purchased at the meal on April 20th. They cost $5 each or $10 for three.

The drawing for the quilt will take place on July 4th.