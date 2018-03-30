Indoor/Outdoor Farmers Market set to begin next month in Marceline

The Indoor/Outdoor Farmers Market and Small Business Incubator will begin at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline next month.

The event will be held every Tuesday from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 o’clock at night starting April 10 with setup starting at 3 o’clock each Tuesday. No reservations are necessary.

The cost is $5 per space, which includes three tables inside the building or one truck parking space outside. Tables will be available for inside set up, or participants can bring their own.

Participants set up, clean, and take down tables furnished by the Walsworth Community Center.

Like this: Like Loading...