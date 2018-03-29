Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “The 15-Year Celebration”

A collection of works by several artists will be on display in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton through April 27th.

“The 15-Year Celebration” features artists who have done a solo show in the gallery during the past 15 years. The work includes both two- and three-dimensional media.

Gallery Director Jim Norris says it is a pleasure to bring back so many artists to the Rider Gallery for the second time.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon as well as for selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

Call Jim Norris at 660-357-6345 for more information.

