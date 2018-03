Grain stocks by position and month from the USDA

Corn stocks in all positions on March 1, 2018, totaled 256 million bushels, up 5 percent from March 1, 2017. On-farm stocks totaled 165 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 91.2 million bushels. The December 2017 – February 2018 indicated disappearance is 165 million bushels.

Soybean stocks in all positions on March 1, 2018, totaled 103 million bushels, up 25 percent from March 1, 2017. On-farm stocks totaled 57.0 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 46.2 million bushels. The December 2017 – February 2018 indicated disappearance is 97.9 million bushels.

All wheat stocks in all positions on March 1, 2018, totaled 26.9 million bushels, up 15 percent from March 1, 2017. On-farm stocks totaled 1.10 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 25.8 million bushels.

The December 2017 – February 2018 indicated disappearance is 5.64 million bushels.

