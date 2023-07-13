Missouri Attorney General and coalition of states express legal concern over Target’s “LGBTQIA+ Pride” campaign

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition of 7 states expressing legal concern that Target’s extremist “LGBTQIA+ Pride” campaign is damaging states’ efforts to safeguard citizens. In a letter, Attorney General Bailey and the other states advise Target to immediately cease promoting and selling potentially harmful products to minors.

“Corporations have taken a hard-left turn to force a woke ideology onto families rather than protect children, and Missouri isn’t going to stand for it,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Target has a fiduciary duty to put its shareholders first rather than push a sexual agenda on children, and we’re putting them on notice.”

The attorneys general assert that Target’s 2023 Pride collection was “potentially harmful to minors” as it interfered “with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers.”

“Target wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children,” the states noted.

For instance, Target marketed girls’ swimsuits with “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage” for male genitalia.

It also purposefully sold merchandise produced by the self-declared “Satanist-Inspired” brand Abprallen, which is known for designs that glorify violence.

Further, Target sold items featuring the phrase “We Bash Back” with a heart-shaped mace — a heavy club typically having a metal head and spikes — in the trans-flag colors. Another design includes the phrase “Transphobe Collector” alongside a skull. Yet another product features skulls beside a pastel guillotine labeled as a “Homophobe Headrest.”

Following publicity over its decision to market such items, Target suffered a historic drop in sales and stock price.

“Target made the conscious decision to force a sexual ideology onto unwitting children, and now they’re rightfully suffering the economic consequences of that decision,” said Attorney General Bailey.

Joining Missouri in writing the letter are the attorneys general of Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Attorney General Bailey’s letter can be read by clicking or tapping here.

