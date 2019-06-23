Mirror from car strikes motorcyclist hand causing minor injury

The operator of a westbound motorcycle was injured Saturday afternoon when at a hillcrest in rural Livingston County, the driver’s side mirror of an eastbound car, driven by 44-year-old Tina Hemsher of Hale, struck the left hand of the motorcycle driver.

Sixty-two-year-old Raymond Peel of Chillicothe received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Liberty Hospital.

Both vehicles continued on from the scene with each driver separately reporting the incident. Both operators were using safety equipment when the accident occurred on Route JJ, eight miles south of Chillicothe.