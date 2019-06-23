July 4th activities announced for Princeton community

Activities July 4th in Princeton include Princeton school alumni as well as the Independence Day celebration.

A meeting of the Princeton school alumni is scheduled for 2 o’clock on Thursday, July 4th at the Princeton Elementary School commons.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce has coordinated evening activities which include live music at 6 o’clock featuring the Kattywampus band at the Princeton ball field. The evening also includes food, free watermelon with fireworks at dusk.

Those attending are asked to take their lawn chairs. In the case of a rainout on July 4th, the Princeton celebration will move to the following Saturday.