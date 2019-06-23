Sullivan County crash east of Milan injures 3

Milan and Green City residents were hurt early Friday when a car went off a road east of Milan and struck an embankment.

Eighteen-year-old Brody Smith, eleven-year-old Jarrett Galarza-Moody, both of Milan, and 13-year old Cole Weaver of Green City were taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries. They were passengers in a car driven by 16-year old Halie Weaver of Milan, who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened five miles east of Milan at Routes Y and J when the southbound car went off the road and struck an embankment as the driver was attempting a left turn.

Damage to the vehicle was listed a minor and none of the four occupants were wearing a

seat belt.