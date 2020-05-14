Milan School District announces plans for graduation

The Milan C-2 School District plans to hold a graduation ceremony later this month. The event is tentatively set to be held at the Cal Hubbard Field on the morning of May 30th at 10 o’clock.

The graduates will be placed on the track and sideline area and separated as recommended.

Each graduate will be allowed to invite five family members to the ceremony. Each family will be separated by six feet.

The graduates and attendees are asked to exit the campus as soon as possible when the ceremony ends. Remaining on campus will be limited to support COVID-19 mitigation.

If there is inclement weather May 30th at 10 o’clock, the ceremony will be held May 31st at 2 o’clock.

Questions regarding the graduation should be directed to the Milan High School. The school district will not address prom, and it will likely be canceled.

Milan plans to tentatively hold a summer session June 8th through July 2nd or 3rd. The goal is to have 19 to 20 days of regular instruction.

There are multiple needs to be addressed and identified through the summer school session, including recording or taking body temperature logs for individuals

entering the school, providing additional time for students to wash their hands, limiting groups of students to 15 to 18, and having students eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

Superintendent Ben Yocom says “filling in and making up some of the missed academic time is…vital, and some…time will be spent working on academic skills.”

