The Trenton Park Board on Wednesday evening discussed the potential of the Trenton Family Aquatic Center opening for the season.

Board President Duane Helmandollar reported that about the latest the pool could open would be June 15th. The opening would be based on if the Grundy County Health Department and state guidelines are loosened.

He does not think it would be possible for the pool to open with the current guidelines. If the Trenton pool opened, social distancing, disinfecting, and other practices would have to be adopted. The pool has an occupancy of 300, which means about 60 patrons could get into the pool with the current social distancing guidelines. Park Superintendent Jason Shuler noted the capacity is based on the square footage of the pool.

Helmandollar noted the aquatic center loses money each year anyway, and it could not take that big of a hit.

He contacted the aquatic center manager to start cleaning the pool. If it is not filled, it will be ready to paint. Shuler noted there is about 25 hundred to 35 hundred dollars worth of work that needs to be done at the pool if it is not opened.

Helmandollar said he and Shuler have talked about COVID-19 since February and what it would mean for pool operation. Helmandollar has talked to other communities

regarding their pools, and some are waiting until June to make a decision on what to do. He has also been in contact with the Grundy County Health Department.

If guidelines would not allow for the Trenton pool to be opened by June 15th, Helmandollar believes it would be hard for there to be a season. He called it a “regretful situation” and noted there is a lot of liability in the situation.

The board approved Park Department full-time employees receiving a 50 cent per hour raise to match the rest of Trenton’s city employees. That would be a total of 25 hundred dollars for the year.

Two potential Park Budgets for 2020-2021 were presented to the board. One reflected anticipated expenditures and revenues if the pool operated, and the other one reflected what would be anticipated to happen if the pool did not operate. Neither budget accounted for the Park Department full-time employee raise. Helmandollar recommended approving the budget reflecting the pool operating.

The board approved the budget involving the operation of the pool as well as a 25 hundred dollar increase for full-time employee compensation. The budget includes total anticipated expenditures of about $570,800 ($570,755.91), which is an increase of about 51 hundred dollars ($5,061.91) from the current Park Budget. The 2020-2021 budget also includes total expected revenues of $535,100, which is down more than $20,200 ($20,220). There is a projected deficit of around $35,700 ($35,677.91).

The projected expenses include nearly $142,800 ($142,796) for the aquatic center and $4,000 for summer ball. Shuler noted the summer ball expenses may get shifted over to be used for improvements for the fields, since most summer games have been canceled. He said the American Legion might have a few games.

Other anticipated expenditures include part-time wages for the Park Department remaining at $22,000, $12,500 for a Dixie Chopper mower, and capital expenditures of more than $47,600 ($47,637).

The capital expenditures include 21 hundred dollars for replacing a down spout at the bath house and adding security cameras at the pool, about $14,200 ($14,170) for work at Moberly Park, and more than $13,100 ($13,145) for work at the shop building. They also include around 16 hundred dollars ($1,565) for replacing a flag pole, painting basketball goals, and adding new cable nets at Gladeys Grimes Park; about $12,700 ($12,669) for work at the Burleigh Grimes Field parking area; and 35 hundred dollars for adding dirt and fixing the infield area at Van Meter Park as well as installing a playground border there.

Helmandollar commented that some of the projects budgeted for this year are carried over from last year. Shuler said the projects on the budget this year include things that need to be done and things he would like to see done.

Rock Barn rent, 24 hundred dollars for shelter house rent, 55 hundred dollars from equipment sale, and $350,000 from sales tax. The sales tax figure is up by $5,000 from what was budgeted for 2019-2020. Shuler said he thinks he has seen the valley regarding Shopko and Conagra. He is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the sales tax revenue.

The projected revenues also included 92 hundred dollars for ball field concessions. Shuler noted there could be a bit of a wash if there is no summer ball with no expenses related to that and no money coming in from concessions.

Shuler reported work is getting close to being complete on the discus golf course area near the high school. Four by 18-inch fence posts and the gravel base have been installed. The area has been formed, half-inch rebar was installed on two-inch centers, and concrete was poured. Fence fabric will be installed as time allows.

Shuler noted not much work has been done since the last meeting with the ADA playground because of a restricted workload. The perimeter fence construction needs to be finished and the fence border and access ramps need to be installed.

The Scott Roy Family donated an oak tree. It was placed at Moberly Park north of the playground. Shuler said he appreciates the donation.

Board Member Gary Schuett reported he checked on trees in the parks, and only three “were lost.” He said Trenton has been successful with the planting of trees due to the Park Department’s work.

