The Mercer County Library of Princeton will begin curbside services on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Director Paula Fagan says the library will take orders weekdays from 9 to 2 o’clock. Pick up will be held on weekdays from 11 to 4 o’clock.

Questions should be directed to the Mercer County Library at 660-748-3725.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares