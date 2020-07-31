Milan man facing murder charge has case dismissed

A case has been dismissed against a Milan man charged with the felonies of murder—second degree and delivery of a controlled substance.

Thirty-two-year-old Luke Shelby Hunsaker appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court Thursday, July 30th. After hearing evidence, the court found no probable cause to believe the felony charged was committed. Hunsaker was not bound over to Division One.

Court information accused Hunsaker of delivering and distributing Suboxone to Sebrena Gordon in December. Gordon died the next day by the combined effects of Alprazolam and Buprenorphine as a result of the alleged perpetration of distribution of the controlled substances.

A probable cause statement noted Alprazolam is a Xanax, and Gordon only had a prescription for Xanax.

