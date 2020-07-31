MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 3, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of August 3 – 9.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek. The bridge is expected to reopen Aug. 10.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 4 to County Road 7 through Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at County Road 62, Aug. 6, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entrance to County Road 62 will be closed while work is ongoing. Flaggers will be in place on U.S. Route 59 to guide motorists through the work zone.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Roadside work at Route B, Aug. 3

Routes B and C – Pothole patching, Aug. 3 – 7

Route 275 – Drainage work west of Route CC, Aug. 4 – 7

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete patching in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early August. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The full resurfacing project is expected to begin Aug. 10 and be completed in mid-October.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED for concrete replacement over I-29, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. through Aug. 4 at 7 a.m.

Route AC – CLOSED for concrete replacement over U.S. Route 36, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. through Aug. 5 at 7 a.m.

Route 752 – CLOSED to eastbound traffic for pavement repair from 4th Street to 5th Street, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Traffic will go head-to-head in the westbound lanes and attenuators will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route A – Edge rut repair, Aug. 3 – 4

I-229 – Bridge flushing, Aug. 3 – 6

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 3 – 6

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work in preparation for a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route O – CLOSED for pothole patching at various locations for, Aug. 3 – 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route K – CLOSED for pothole patching at various locations from Route NN to Route U, Aug. 4 – 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Bobcat Lane, Aug. 7, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from Route 6 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) through Aug. 10. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Guardrail work in preparation for a resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Route DD – Pothole patching, Aug. 3 – 4

Route V – Pothole patching, Aug. 3 – 6

Route C – Pothole patching, Aug. 5

Route F – Drainage work from Route 6 to Route 190, Aug. 6 – 7

Gentry County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 507 to Route YY, Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through August. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through early September

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to Route 6 (Daviess County) through Aug. 10. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-35 – Guardrail work in preparation for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through late August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream Bridge, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route Y – Pothole patching south of Route A, Aug. 3

Route AH – Pothole patching, Aug. 4 – 5

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Worth County

Route C – CLOSED pavement repair from Route M to Gentry Worth Road, Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route C – Scrub seal project from Route M to Gentry Worth Road, Aug. 4

