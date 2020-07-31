Woman charged with murder, involving death of a baby inside Smithfield, bound over to Division One of Circuit Court

A Kirksville woman charged with first-degree murder as well as second-degree murder in Sullivan County following a child death investigation in May was bound over to Division One of Circuit Court Thursday, July 30th.

Twenty-Eight-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, August 5th.

Kambamba has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter—first degree, involuntary manslaughter—second degree, and abuse or neglect of a child—resulting in death—no sexual contact. Bond was previously set at $250,000 cash only.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist with an investigation in which it was determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet inside a private business. Other media sources identified the business as Smithfield Foods in Milan. The infant was later found dead.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia performed an autopsy, which revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares